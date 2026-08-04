Delhi Man Arrested For Killing Wife, Seeking Friend's Help To Dump Body: Cops

A 24-year-old delivery executive has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at their rented accommodation in southwest Delhi's Munirka after he confessed to a friend and sought help in disposing of the body, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Anurag alias Abhishek, was apprehended on Sunday outside the house of the friend, who alerted police by dialling the emergency helpline, they said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Kishangarh police station on August 2 reporting that a man had killed his wife and was asking another person to help dispose of the body.

"A police team reached Pal Dairy in Munirka, where the caller identified the accused, who was standing outside his house. The accused was immediately taken into custody," a senior police officer said.

During questioning, the complainant told police that Anurag had called him late on the night of August 1 and asked him to come near his residence urgently. On reaching there, the accused allegedly took him to his room, where he found Anurag's wife, Kanika, lying on a bed in a pool of blood with multiple injuries.

The accused allegedly confessed to killing his wife and repeatedly requested the complainant to help dispose of the body, the police said.

The complainant told police that the accused had taken away his mobile phone. After the two reached outside the complainant's house, he sought his phone back on the pretext of calling family members to open the gate. Once he regained possession of the phone, he immediately dialled 112 and informed police, leading to the accused's arrest.

Police later accompanied the accused to his residence, where Kanika's body was found lying on the bed. She was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The crime scene was secured and examined by the crime team and forensic experts. Police said an FIR has been registered at Kishangarh police station. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Kanika, 20, was a homemaker. The couple had married in 2023. Police said further investigation is underway

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