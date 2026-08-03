Woman, 60, Dies After Delhi Transport Bus Runs Over Her, Family Blocks Road

A 60-year-old woman was killed after a DTC cluster bus ran over her near the Pooth Kalan bus stand on Saturday in Delhi, triggering protests by her family members and locals who briefly blocked the road and threw stones before police pacified them, an officer said.

Police apprehended the bus driver Rajesh, seized the vehicle, registered a case and initiated separate legal action against unidentified people who allegedly vandalised the bus after the accident.

The woman who died was identified as Indira, wife of Ramesh and a resident of Sultanpuri.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the accident at the Pooth Kalan bus stand on Kanjhawala Road in outer Delhi was received at the Sultanpuri police station at 11:05 am.

"When a police team reached the spot, Indira was found lying unconscious near the rear wheel of a DTC cluster bus on route number 114A from Azadpur to Auchandi Border," a senior police officer said.

She was transported to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where doctors declared her brought dead, the officer said.

Police said after the victim's death, her family members and residents blocked the road near the accident site, causing temporary traffic disruption. During the commotion, some unidentified people allegedly pelted stones at the DTC cluster bus involved in the accident and damaged its window panes, they said.

Police reached the spot and assured the protesters that strict legal action would be taken against the driver.

Following the assurance, the protesters dispersed, and traffic was restored.

Police are examining the circumstances leading to the accident and are also collecting eyewitness accounts and other evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Police said the body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary for a postmortem and they registered a case for causing death by negligence and rash or negligent driving, and further investigation is underway.

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