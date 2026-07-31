Delhi Bans Drones, Paragliders, Hot Air Balloons Ahead Of Independence Day

Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of drones, UAVs, quadcopters, paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons and other sub-conventional aerial platforms across the National Capital Territory (NCT) from August 2 to August 16 as part of heightened security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.

According to an order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, intelligence inputs indicate that criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using such aerial platforms.

The order prohibits flying of para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters and para-jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi during the notified period.

The restrictions have been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and violation of the order will attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the order said.

The order comes into effect from August 2, 2026, and will remain in force until August 16, 2026 (both days inclusive), unless withdrawn earlier.

Meanwhile, the Change of Guard Ceremony, scheduled to be held at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, will not take place on August 1 and 8, 2026, due to rehearsals for the upcoming Independence Day Ceremony.

According to a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the ceremony has been cancelled on both dates in view of the preparations and rehearsals for the Independence Day Ceremony 2026.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Change of Guard ceremony is a longstanding military tradition whose origins date back to ancient times. Historically, guards and sentries stationed at palaces, forts, and defence establishments were replaced at regular intervals to allow a fresh group of troops to assume duty.

The 30-minute ceremony is held every Saturday and symbolises the formal transfer of responsibility between guards. During the ceremony, guards and sentries are changed periodically, continuing a tradition followed in several military establishments.

At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India. The ceremony has recently been revamped and relocated to make it more visually appealing and accessible to the public. The venue has been shifted to the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, allowing easier access for visitors.

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