Delhi Police Ramps Up Security Ahead Of Independence Day Celebration

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi police have stepped up checks, and security measures across the National Capital, police officials said on Friday.

While speaking to the media, Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak said, "Like every year, this year too, the Delhi Police is very professional in its approach. Delhi Police has planned adequate, robust, and failproof security arrangements."

Meanwhile, DCP, North Sagar Singh Kalsi while talking to ANI said, "PM Modi will hoist the National Flag here (Red Fort)...We are very proud of this...It becomes our responsibility to ensure that the security asrrangements are absolutely strict."

India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day, and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, recently announced the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast.

The campaign aims to honour the brave freedom fighters and bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country.

PM Modi had informed, "Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in memory of our immortal martyrs. In memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats across the country. Under this campaign, the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organised across the country."

