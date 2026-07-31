Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Adorable Moments With Husband Raj Nidimoru

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are enjoying an exciting phase in both their personal and professional lives. Raj is celebrating the response to his latest project, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which stars Samantha in the lead role. At the same time, the couple is looking forward to a new chapter as they prepare to become parents.

Even with busy work schedules and big changes ahead, Raj and Samantha continue to share their fun side with fans on social media.

In the photograph, Samantha was seen pouting for the camera, while Raj sat behind her and copied the funny mood with his own expression. While both have reached an important stage in their careers, they still know how to enjoy small and silly moments together.

In the Instagram picture, Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen sitting inside a car and wearing matching maroon outfits. In the caption, the filmmaker wrote, “Sam being Sam.”

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in December 2025. In June 2026, they shared the happy news that they are expecting their first child. Since then, Samantha has spoken about how excited and thankful she feels about becoming a mother.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared that becoming a mother has been a dream for a long time. She said, “It's definitely new and exciting. But I've been waiting for this moment for a while now. I've always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I'll be giving this my all. I've always been passionate about everything in life.

“But now I feel I carry a different, new kind of strength and purpose in me. I'm looking forward to this journey a lot. And I'm filled with gratitude, learning every day, and getting ready to embrace whatever comes next.”

Before Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru had already worked together on several projects. They first teamed up for The Family Man. They later worked together on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Netflix series Rakt Bramhand.