Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She Always Wanted To Be Mother

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is expecting her first child with director Raj Nidimoru, shared her unbridled joy as she stands on the threshold of motherhood. The Maa Inti Bangaaram actor said she has always wanted to be a mother.

"It's definitely new and exciting. But I've been waiting for this moment for a while now. I've always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I'll be giving this my all," Samantha told Pinkvilla.

The actor was spotted with a baby bump while celebrating the success of her recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, and later confirmed her pregnancy.

"I've always been passionate about everything in life. But now I feel I carry a different, new kind of strength and purpose in me. I'm looking forward to this journey a lot. And I'm filled with gratitude, learning every day, and getting ready to embrace whatever comes next," she said.

On Wednesday, Samantha shared a series of wholesome pictures from her retreat at a Thailand resort. In one image, she is seen peeking out from behind Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha wrote in the caption, "Wellness has always been my favourite kind of travel. @chivasomhuahin is a gentle reminder to slow down, listen to your body, and make space for stillness."

Rumours about Samantha and Raj Nidimoru dating began when she shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account (February 1). For the unversed, Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

Samantha married Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony last December.

Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya; they announced their separation in 2021. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony.

Raj Nidimoru, aka Raj of the Raj–DK duo, is known for directing films such as Shor in the City and Go Goa Gone. On OTT platforms, the duo helped create a distinct space with shows like The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs and Farzi.