Samay Raina Spotted With A Mystery Woman Day After Supreme Court Slapped Rs 3 Lakh Fine

Comedian Samay Raina was spotted with a mystery woman a day after the Supreme Court imposed a Rs 3 lakh fine on him. In a viral video, Samay is seen being mobbed. The woman's face is hidden by a mask. Samay is seen holding the woman's hand while making their way to the car amid the crowd. While fans hounded Samay Raina for selfies, the comedian held the woman's hand firmly. The video garnered widespread attention on the internet.

Supreme Court verdict on Samay Raina

"We believe Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride and brazenly violated our orders. If you don't know how to mend your ways or respect the sentiments of society members, then you have to face consequences," the Supreme Court said, directing the comedian to pay Rs 10 lakh as a fine on Tuesday.

The comedian's lawyer appealed for leniency.

The top court then reduced the fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, warning that it will impose a Rs 30 lakh fine if it is not satisfied at the next hearing.

"The misconduct is sought to be compounded by stating that a compliance affidavit was filed yesterday; however, no affidavit has been filed," the bench said.

The Chief Justice remarked that they think, sitting outside the country, they consider themselves beyond the court's jurisdiction.

"Let them suffer now. If this is not arrogance, then we have to change the Oxford dictionary also," the Chief Justice observed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Cure SMA India Foundation alleging that Raina made insensitive remarks about the high cost of treatment for spinal muscular atrophy and also allegedly ridiculed a person with such a disability.

The plea flagged jokes made by "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina and other social media influencers Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

Kusha Kapila on Samay Raina row

A couple of days ago, Kusha Kapila slammed Samay Raina reconciliation rumours after calling out AI-generated pictures. They had attended singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party, but pictures from the event made their way to social media claiming that the pair had buried the hatchet.

After all episodes of India's Got Latent were indefinitely removed from YouTube amid controversies in 2025, Samay embarked on an international tour and worked on rebranding his content. He returned to public platforms with his Still Alive stand-up special, which quickly became one of the most-watched stand-up specials on YouTube. He followed this with the second season of his viral talent competition.

Also Read | Kusha Kapila Slams Samay Raina Reconciliation Rumours After Viral AI-Altered Party Pic: 'Stop Minimising Women'