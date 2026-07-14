'Pay 3 Lakhs, Will Add One More 0...': Top Court Warns Comedian Samay Raina

Noting that comedian Samay Raina violated its orders and "took the court for a ride", the Supreme Court on Tuesday told the comedian that he will have to face consequences.

"We believe Samay Raina has taken court for a ride, brazenly violated our orders. If you don't know how to mend your ways or respect the sentiments of the society members then you have to face consequences," the Supreme Court said, directing the comedian to pay Rs 10 lakh as fine.

The comedian's lawyer, seeking last chance, appealed for leniency.

The top court then brought down the fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, warning that it will slap Rs 30 lakh fine if it is not satisfied in the next hearing.

"The misconduct is sought to be compounded by stating that a compliance affidavit was filed yesterday, however, no affidavit has been filed," the bench said.

The Chief Justice remarked that they think sitting outside the country they are beyond jurisdiction.

"Let them suffer now. If this is not arrogance, then we have to change the Oxford dictionary also," the Chief Justice observed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Cure SMA India Foundation alleging that Raina made insensitive remarks over the high cost of treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and also allegedly ridiculed a person with such a disability.

The plea flagged jokes made by "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina and other social media influencers Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

Earlier, the court had directed the comic to host fundraising shows on his platforms for specially abled individuals who have inspiring stories every month.

"It's a social burden we are putting on you, not a penal burden. You are well-placed persons in society. If you have become too popular, then share it with others," Chief Justice Surya Kant said during a hearing last year.

Lawyer Aparajita Singh, appearing for Cure SMA Foundation, said they (the comics) have organised some events for disabled but they have not contacted the Foundation as directed by the court.

"I don't know what kind of youth icon he is... I shudder to think. There is a genuine lack of apology from Samay Raina," Aparajita Singh told the court.

The lawyer for Samay Raina submitted that they did not have the address of Cure SMA Foundation, adding that's "why we did not approach them".

"The specially abled people were called and photos are there. But if Ms (Aparajita) Singh's client was not reached out then it is unfortunate. We will prevail over our client and have it done," Samay Raina's lawyer said.