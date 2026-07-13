Kusha Kapila Slams Samay Raina Reconciliation Rumours After Viral AI-Altered Party Pic: 'Stop Minimising Women'

Kusha Kapila shared a series of stories on her Instagram Story, putting the record straight that she hasn't reconciled with Samay Raina after their two‑year‑old public feud. The Internet started assuming there had been a reconciliation when Kusha and Samay's pictures from Jasleen Royal's birthday party went viral. Calling the pictures 'AI‑generated' and 'fake', Kusha made it clear that they didn't even talk at the party.

What Kusha Kapila Wrote on Instagram

Kusha Kapila responded individually to a couple of posts before posting a statement outlining what had happened at the party and clarifying her equation with Samay Raina.

Calling a post 'fake' and 'seeded', Kusha wrote, "My face is AI‑altered. Why would anyone spend money doing this is beyond me. The way the incel internet will stoop to minimize me is laughable at this point."

Thanking host Nikhil Taneja for standing by her, Kusha wrote, "Thank you for always coming through against this hot pile of bakwas garbage that God knows who is funding. It's laughable."

Sharing facts amid the swirling rumours, Kusha wrote, "Yes, we were friends. Samay was a panelist on a roast show hosted by Ashish Solanki. There was no script shared, no contract signed, and no jokes shared beforehand. Everything was done in good faith. I had no idea what was coming my way. The jokes made at my expense were horrible, and I stand by my stance that they should have been censored."

In the aftermath of the controversy, Kusha had blocked both Samay and Ashish. She underscored that she would never appear on Latent.

"It has taken me a lot of time and therapy to undo the shame and ridicule I felt that day. I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me. There is no record of me celebrating his downfall because I never did. Multiple publications reached out to me, asking me to speak against him, and I chose not to. I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent. We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that's all. We have decided not to speak of each other on the internet."

Sharing the story of how she ended up at the party, Kusha wrote, "I was at Jasleen's birthday because she very kindly invited me, and Samay happened to be there as well. That doesn't mean anything. The video may make it look like we hang out, but we don't. We didn't even interact in that clip."

"Stop minimising women. Let's all move the f*** on," she added.

She warned the meme pages to move on and stop posting seeded posts.

The Samay Raina–Kusha Kapila Controversy

In 2024, Samay Raina and Kusha Kapila grabbed headlines after the comedian roasted Kusha, calling her a 'gold‑digger' and taking a potshot at her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia on Ashish Solanki's show.

In an episode of the comedy series Pretty Good Roast Show Season 1, Kusha participated in a roasting session alongside other comedians.

Samay Raina started the roast by calling Kusha a "gold‑digger" and, while taking a dig at her divorce.

"Kusha has a female dog, who stays with her half the time, and during the other half, remains happy. Just give the dog to Zorawar. Let him have at least one b**ch in his life," he said in Hindi.

After the joke received backlash for crossing the limits of decency, Kusha wrote on social media, "Jokes weren't shared beforehand (as is done in all roast formats in the West), so I had no idea what was in store for me. Maybe I should have asked for a script and known better, but since friends were involved, I didn't. Rookie mistake. While I endured some of the really raspy jokes in front of a live audience and technicians, I absolutely was not okay with it being played for millions of people, since some jokes straight‑up dehumanized me. It was shockingly unkind."

Later, Kusha blocked Samay on social media.

Also Read | Kusha Kapila On Being Roasted In A Comedy Show: "Straight-Up Dehumanised Me"