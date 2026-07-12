Shekhar Suman's Dig At Aamir Khan's Third Wedding: 'He's Running A Triple Engine'

Actor and host Shekhar Suman has shared his humorous take on Aamir Khan's third marriage. During the latest episode of his YouTube show Shekhar Tonite, he mixed Bollywood with politics while joking about the actor's recent wedding with Gauri Spratt.

Starting his monologue, Shekhar praised Aamir in his own style before taking a playful dig. “This man has given a unique vision to several generations yet to come. And that vision is to chase something till you don't achieve it,” he said.

He then joked that Aamir's personal life could even become a lesson for politicians. “Politicians, especially, should learn a lot from him. It's often said that politicians know how to form alliances. But they should learn the art of forming alliances with this man,” he added.

Taking the political comparison further, Shekhar referred to Aamir's first two marriages with Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao before talking about his marriage to Gauri Spratt.

He joked that after two unsuccessful "alliances", the third one should be called a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance). “Our government can't run a double engine smoothly, and he's running a triple engine now,” he quipped.

Keeping up his trademark wordplay, Shekhar said, “Aapne Gauri… ek minute… gaur kia hoga,” before continuing with another joke. He compared Aamir's personal life to an engine driver adding and removing train bogeys at different stations before putting them all together. “His talent is unimaginable. He's unique. He's like the engine where petrol, ethanol, and isobutanol are blended together. But despite that, this engine hasn't ceased yet, and is smoothly running on the tracks towards a new destination,” he said.

The jokes did not stop there. Shekhar added, “Aamir Khan has formed the government for the third time with full majority. Is Aamir Khan the NDA government or what? Even PM Modi must be thinking that he just broke Nehru's record, and now he has a new competitor in Aamir Khan.”

He also pointed out that Aamir's wedding was attended by children from previous relationships, calling it an example of “vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family).” Shekhar even joked that the INDIA alliance should learn from Aamir how to keep former allies together.

Ending the segment with another punchline, Shekhar said, “Now, I get why he's called the ‘perfectionist'. He continues to do something till he becomes perfect at it. As we all know, perfection ki koi seema nahi hoti… Seema chhodiye, koi Reena, koi Kiran nahi hoti.”

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Bandra home on July 5. The wedding was attended by close family members, including their children from previous relationships. The actor first confirmed his relationship with Gauri during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025.