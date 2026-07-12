Viral Video: Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement To Shekhar Chaudhary At Delhi Concert

Jasmine Sandlas has added a personal milestone to her list of recent successes. During her live performance in Delhi on Saturday, the Dhurandhar singer announced that she is engaged to Shekhar Chaudhary.

In one of the most memorable moments of the show, Jasmine brought her fiance Shekhar on stage to share the happy news with fans and flaunt her engagement ring. “This is the man who put a ring on it. This is my man, everybody!” the singer announced before running to him for a tight hug.

Amid loud cheers, the couple shared a romantic moment as they danced to Jasmine's popular song Laavan. Before leaving the stage, Shekhar blew her a kiss. Shortly after, Jasmine was seen getting emotional on stage.

The New Delhi show at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre marked the start of Jasmine's India tour. The setlist featured fan favourites like Taras, Illegal Weapon, Laavan, Panjeba and Sip Sip, along with Shararat and Jaiye Sajana from Dhurandhar franchise. Next stops on her The Dream Girl India Tour are Mumbai on July 18, Bengaluru on July 25 and Chandigarh on August 29.

More About Jasmine Sandlas

Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, and raised in Stockton, California, Jasmine Sandlas debuted with the hit song Muskan in 2007. She later garnered critical acclaim for her independent studio albums like Gulabi and What's In A Name.

The singer made her breakthrough Bollywood debut with the chart-buster Yaar Na Miley from the movie Kick alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. “Yaar Naa Miley was the biggest hit at the time, and I lost my dad. My whole family fell apart. We could never find an anchor again. My father was a silent type, a good righteous man. He was the anchor. When he left, hum sab bikhar gaye. We are still trying to gather the pieces. It's been more than ten years. I miss him. I want to celebrate success with him," the singer said in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia.

Recently, Jasmine has voiced massive cinematic hits like Taras for the movie Munjya, Shararat from Dhurandhar and Jaiye Sajna from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.