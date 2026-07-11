<i>Operation Safed Sagar</i> Teaser: Siddharth And Jimmy Shergill Headline Series Inspired By Kargil War

Netflix's upcoming web series Operation Safed Sagar is set to release on August 7. Directed by Oni Sen, the show features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi in key roles.

Siddharth shared the first teaser from Operation Safed Sagar on his Instagram page on Saturday. Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, the series tells the story of the Golden Arrows Squadron of the Indian Air Force. They carried out high-altitude air operations that supported the Indian Army in countering Pakistani forces during the war.

The teaser introduces Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma and Taaruk Raina as young pilots heading into battle with grit and resolve. As they gear up for a high-altitude aerial mission, they're mentored by senior officers, played by Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, who guide them through the pressures of combat.

Netflix unveiled the first teaser of the show last year at the inaugural Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025. The series is based on the IAF's 1999 mission, Operation Safed Sagar, the highest air operation ever carried out and a critical element of India's Kargil response.

In 56 seconds, the teaser takes viewers through the decision-making, pilot training and battlefield realities, while also showing the personal toll on the officers involved. The show is filmed extensively across operational Indian Air Force bases and features MiG aircraft and IAF personnel.

Operation Safed Sagar is produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films.