All You Need To Know About Rajpal Yadav's 9-Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav's long-running cheque bounce case has once again come into the limelight after the Delhi High Court, on July 10, upheld his conviction and reduced his jail sentence to three months. The court also directed that the actor be sent back to jail, bringing renewed attention to a legal dispute that has been ongoing for more than 15 years.

The case is linked to Ata Pata Laapata, Rajpal Yadav's directorial debut, released in 2012. The project was envisioned as the actor's foray into filmmaking, but its financing eventually transformed into a financial dispute, followed by criminal litigation, conviction and now the High Court's confirmation of the conviction along with a modified sentence.

The complete chronological timeline of the Rs 9-crore debt dispute, from the loan agreement and cheque bounce allegations to the latest Delhi High Court order, is detailed below.

How The Case Began

The legal trouble goes back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav reportedly borrowed around Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film was designed as a quirky comedy, but it tanked at the box office.

Like several mid-budget passion projects in Bollywood, it struggled commercially and left behind a financial burden. With limited returns from the project, Rajpal Yadav found it difficult to repay the loan along with interest and penalties.

Over time, the dues reportedly caused the outstanding amount to rise to nearly Rs 9 crore.

Why Cheques Became A Legal Problem

To settle the dues, the Housefull actor issued multiple cheques to the lender. However, these cheques were dishonoured when presented for payment, triggering criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

This led to complaints under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. Under this provision, if a cheque is issued to repay a legally enforceable debt and is dishonoured due to insufficient funds, it is regarded as a criminal offence.

The 2018 Conviction

In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife in the cheque bounce cases. Rajpal was sentenced to six months' simple imprisonment, along with fines.

The conviction was later upheld by a sessions court in 2019. Rajpal then approached the Delhi High Court, seeking suspension of the sentence and more time to settle the matter.

Over the years, the High Court granted him temporary relief on multiple occasions. The court also gave him opportunities to make payments and show genuine efforts towards clearing the dues. However, the repeated failure to meet repayment commitments appears to have weakened his position.

High Court Directs Rajpal Yadav To Surrender

In October 2025, two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh were deposited. However, the court recorded that nearly Rs 9 crore remained payable.

On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities by 4 pm on February 4. When Rajpal Yadav failed to surrender on time, his senior counsel made a ‘mercy plea', stating that he had been trying to arrange funds and reached Delhi at 5 pm.

Rajpal Yadav Surrendered At Tihar Jail

The court rejected the request and recorded its “strong disapproval”. On February 5, 2026, Rajpal Yadav appeared physically before the court for the proceedings. His counsel informed the court that he was ready to submit a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh and adhere to a fresh payment schedule.

Despite the offer, the judge declined and emphasised that compassion must be balanced with discipline and that the judiciary could not create “special circumstances” for individuals from the film industry. Later that day, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail and began serving his six-month sentence.

What The Delhi High Court Said Now

On July 10, 2026, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court upheld Rajpal Yadav's conviction in seven cheque bounce cases, reducing his jail sentence from six months to three months. The court described his conduct as “dubious” and directed authorities to send him back to jail to serve the remaining sentence.

It also imposed severe financial penalties, including directing him to pay Rs 1.05 crore per case to the complainant (less Rs 2.25 crore already deposited, which will be adjusted). His wife, Radha Yadav, has been ordered to pay Rs 5.51 crore to the complainant per case.

The court reportedly noted that despite multiple chances and assurances, the actor had failed to honour his commitments towards repaying the dues.

What Happens Next?

Following the Delhi High Court's latest order, Rajpal Yadav is expected to be sent back to jail to serve his sentence. He may still explore further legal remedies, including approaching the Supreme Court, seeking an interim suspension of the sentence, or opting for an out-of-court compounding if he manages to arrange the funds and the complainant agrees to a mutual monetary settlement.