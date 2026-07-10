After Akanksha Chamola Announces Divorce On <i>Lock Upp</i>, Gaurav Khanna Says, 'Legally You Are Still My Wife'

Gaurav Khanna broke his silence on the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with Akanksha Chamola during his appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While confirming that they are living separately, Gaurav stressed that the couple are still legally married. The episode also saw the couple candidly discuss media scrutiny, their separation, personal struggles, and the public reaction to Akanksha's recent revelations.

Gaurav told Akanksha, "It (the divorce) is the biggest news right now. We discussed this in May before I left for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Everyone thinks that we have already been divorced for a year or so. They are saying that Akanksha was giving auditions in that show (Bigg Boss) and I was doing it for sympathy. So I had to come; I haven't told a single soul until today."

Responding to him, Akanksha clarified that she had already spoken about their situation on the show. She said, "But maine show mein clearly bola hai ki ham separate reh rahe the 18 mahine se, abhi humne legal kiya hai right before I entered the show."

Addressing rumours surrounding their separation, Gaurav added, "They have misunderstood and think that I'm taking you everywhere with me just to make you famous and all that."

The actor went on to speak about the intense public interest in their personal lives. "I'm just avoiding media. Everybody wants a piece of this pie. People are calling it fake. People think that I'm just acting. I was so surprised with the way people have taken it. They got an open ground to party, making up whatever stories they want," he said.

Despite their separation, Gaurav made it clear that he would not tolerate negative comments about Akanksha. He said, "I can't take anything against you because legally you are still my wife and I am still your husband. I don't like when people speak ill of anyone I've been with or I am with."

Sharing her perspective, Akanksha said, "If people cannot accept the fact that two people in a mature relationship can separate happily, with a smile, and as friends without fighting, then that is their problem."

The conversation later turned emotional as both opened up about the challenges of moving on. Gaurav admitted, "Getting separated is not an easy thing for me. I'm holding myself very strongly. It is very difficult when you don't have anyone to speak to."

Akanksha also got emotional and replied, "I don't have anyone to speak to. You're still in your house. You can still call your parents and talk. Main kisi se baat nahi kar sakti."

The episode also featured a light-hearted moment when Akanksha asked Gaurav whether she stood a chance of winning the reality show. Before he could answer, Farah Khan intervened and said Akanksha did not need any advice about the game. Reacting jokingly, Gaurav said, "You don't think I know that? Jo 10 saal se mere saath khel gayi, voh koi bhi show jeet sakti hai (The person who played me for 10 years can win any show)."

A few days earlier, Akanksha had revealed that she is bisexual. Referring to that disclosure, Farah Khan said, "When her second secret was revealed, I even asked her, 'Does Gaurav know about it?'"

Akanksha responded, "Yeah, he accepted me." Gaurav then told Farah, "I have always said that you like someone like them completely. So, I have always been that guy."

Praising his support, Akanksha added, "He was very open-minded. He understood my feelings and everything, and he accepted graciously."

Later in the episode, Akanksha spoke about the criticism she has faced over her decision not to have children. Speaking to Pamela, she said, "For almost a year, I have been taking s***. I have been taking grief from everyone. I have been condemned and shamed for not wanting to have kids. These guys told me to leave him and said things like he wants to be a father. I am ruining his life, his chance to be a parent. But now you can't accept that we are separating also?"

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married in 2016.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna Meets Akanksha Chamola After She Announced Divorce On Lock Upp: 'Band Baja Diya Tune'