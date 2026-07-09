Anshula Kapoor Says She Wore A Customised Perfume To 'Feel Close' To Her Mother Mona On Wedding Day

Planning her wedding turned into an emotional journey for Anshula Kapoor, as everything reminded her of the one person she wished could have been by her side-her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Days after marrying Rohan Thakkar, Anshula shared a video on Instagram, revealing how she honoured her mother's memory by wearing a customised perfume inspired by her.

Speaking about one particular photograph, she wrote, "This is me and this is my mom. This picture was taken on my fourth birthday and over the years it has somehow become the picture I always come back to whenever I need to feel close to her."

Anshula admitted that while she expected wedding planning to be filled with excitement, it instead brought back memories of her mother and her absence.

"I thought wedding planning would mostly be about flowers, outfits and guest lists," she wrote.

She continued, "I didn't expect it to be filled with moments where all I wanted was my mom. I wanted to ask her questions, I wanted to see her face when she saw me as a bride. Mostly though, I just wanted one of her hugs."

To keep her mother's memory close on one of the biggest days of her life, Anshula decided to create a personalised fragrance during her bachelorette trip to Seoul, South Korea.

"She gave the kind of hugs that made everything feel okay. So, on my bachelorette in Seoul, I did something I'll treasure forever. I tried to turn this memory into a scent because on my wedding day, there was always going to be that one hug missing."

She added, "I wore this perfume hoping that I'd feel like she was still there beside me and this is the closest I'll get to having her there."

Alongside the video, Anshula also shared a note on how fragrances can preserve memories and emotions.

"People say scent is the strongest trigger for memory. So before my wedding, I wondered...Could a fragrance hold a feeling? Could it remind me of a hug? Could it make me feel close to someone I missed? I don't remember every little detail anymore. But I remember how safe I felt in Maa's arms. I remember the comfort of her hugs, and being close enough to catch the faintest trace of her perfume."

Anshula Kapoor married her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on July 6.