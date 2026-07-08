<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Actor Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised In Kolkata After Insect Bite During Prabhas' Film Shoot

Actor Rajesh Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after suffering an insect bite while shooting for an upcoming film starring Prabhas at Ramoji Film City.

The actor's health reportedly deteriorated after the incident, prompting him to seek medical treatment upon returning to Kolkata.

Sharma's condition worsened because his blood sugar levels were significantly high, complicating the effects of the insect bite.

Sharma is currently being treated in the hospital's critical care unit. While doctors are closely monitoring his condition, an official medical update is expected once the hospital completes its assessment.

No further details regarding the severity of the insect bite or the treatment being administered have been released so far.

Rajesh Sharma is one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema, with an extensive body of work spanning both Hindi and Bengali films. Known for his versatility, he has portrayed a wide range of memorable characters across genres.

Over the years, he has appeared in several acclaimed Hindi films, including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Special 26, BA Pass, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, India's Most Wanted, and Bhooth Bangla.