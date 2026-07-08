<i>Satluj</i> Actor On Carrying The Film 'Quietly' For 4 Years In Their Hearts: 'Hope Feels Both Fulfilled And Unfinished'

Geetika Vidya, who plays Paramjit Kaur Khalra - Diljit Dosanjh's on-screen wife in Satluj - shared some BTS pictures amid the film being banned in India. Satluj began streaming on Zee5 on July 3, and was taken off just 48 hours later.

Taking to Instagram, Geetika Vidya wrote, "For four years, we carried this film quietly in our hearts, hoping for the day we could finally share it with you. Today, that hope feels both fulfilled and unfinished, as Satluj finds its voice in some places while remaining silenced in others."

She continued, "It was an honour to step into the world of Bibi Paramjit and to stand beside @diljitdosanjh in telling the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra ji and the family whose love endured what words never fully can describe."

"In admiration of @honeytrehan for his decision. As he always says: #Nirbhau #Nirvair. And as Jaswant Singh Khalra ji always said: #challengethedarkness," she concluded.

About The Satluj Controversy

Satluj, originally titled Punjab '95, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but had not received a clearance certificate to date.

The filmmakers had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts for the film. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

On Friday (July 3), the film was released on ZEE5 without promotions. As praise started to pour in, the film was pulled from the streamer.

The streamer issued a statement saying it stands by the film. Without sharing the exact reason for removing it, ZEE5 said that "in light of current developments" the film is unavailable for streaming.

Satluj writer Niren Bhatt told NDTV, "This (removing the film after two days on ZEE5) is not a marketing stunt. Every producer wants the film to recover the budget of the film they are making. The first wish was that the film be released in theatres. We made the film for theatres and hoped that the film would travel well through word of mouth like Main Vaapas Aaunga. That wish couldn't come true. Then the film came on OTT."

Diljit Dosanjh's Reaction

On Monday morning, Diljit Dosanjh hosted an Instagram Live and interacted with fans. He said he knew that the film would be pulled down by Monday. He urged fans to show the film to others who haven't seen it yet. Diljit said he would be with Punjab till the day he dies.

Satluj stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan alongside Diljit.

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