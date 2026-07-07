Salman Khan's Rugged New Look In '<i>Maatrubhumi</i>' Post Has Fans Asking One Question: 'When Is The Film Releasing?'

After keeping a relatively low profile on social media for a while, Salman Khan has made a comeback-and fans can't stop talking about it.

While the actor's chiselled physique grabbed plenty of attention, it was his cryptic caption that sparked an entirely different conversation.

On Tuesday, Salman shared a set of striking pictures on his social media handles in which he is seen showing off his toned biceps. Dressed in ripped blue jeans, a fitted black vest, and a cowboy hat, the actor looked every bit the action hero, leaving fans impressed with his rugged avatar.

Sharing the pictures, Salman simply wrote, "Maatrubhumi."

The one-word caption immediately caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, as Maatrubhumi is also the title of his upcoming film. The movie was originally expected to hit theatres in April this year but was later postponed, with no fresh release date announced so far.

Internet Reactions

Naturally, fans seized the opportunity to seek an update from the actor himself.

One fan asked, "Kab hoga release?"

Another wrote, "Kab aa rha hai ye movie cinema hall me, lg to rha ki kafi din ke bad koi dhamakedar Movie aapki aayegi."

Several others echoed similar sentiments, hoping the actor would finally reveal when Maatrubhumi will arrive in cinemas.

About The Film

Earlier, sources had confirmed to NDTV that Maatrubhumi is currently with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"Clearance (from the Censor Board) is pending as the process is underway. It is not on hold," insiders said.

However, the production house posted an official statement on Instagram.

It read, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless."

"We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only," concluded the note.

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh.

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