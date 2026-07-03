Censor Board Stops Salman Khan's <i>Maatrubhumi</i> Release Despite Title Change: Sources

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has withheld the clearance certificate for Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, until further notice, according to NDTV. The movie, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between the Indian Army and Chinese troops, was previously scheduled to hit screens on April 17 ahead of Eid. However, that release date was postponed and it was expected to release in August.

With the latest update, it looks likely the film will miss the August date.

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner. It also stars Chitrangda Singh.

Film faces backlash, title changed

Even before its release, the fil drew criticism from some quarters in China.

After the teaser circulated online, several users on the Chinese social media platform Weibo accused the movie of misrepresenting the events surrounding the Galwan Valley clash.

In January, the Ministry of External Affairs said that issues regarding filmmaking in India are handled by “relevant authorities,” and the MEA has “no role” in this or similar ventures.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked to comment on reports claiming the MEA had “raised objections” to the film depicting the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley six years ago. He said, “We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures.”

“The title of the film was recently changed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi. Changes are being made accordingly. It is likely that the release of the film may be further delayed. It is likely to be released in August around the Independence Day weekend,” sources said.

The film's teaser was unveiled by the makers on December 27, 2025, marking Salman Khan's 60th birthday.

In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the confrontation while enforcing a disengagement agreement at the border.

Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia will also feature in key roles in Maatrubhumi, which has music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi To Miss April 17 Date, Now Eyeing August Release