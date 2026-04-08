Salman Khan's <i>Maatrubhumi</i> To Miss April 17 Date, Now Eyeing August Release

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, which was originally titled Battle of Galwan, is likely to be released in August, say sources. The movie, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between the Indian Army and Chinese troops, was previously scheduled to hit the screens on April 17 ahead of the festival of Eid.

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It also stars Chitrangda Singh.

"The title of the film was recently changed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi. Changes are being made accordingly. It is likely that the release of the film may be further delayed. It is likely to be released in August around the Independence Day weekend," according to sources.

The makers have yet to announce the new release date of the film.

Battle of Galwan became Maatrubhumi on March 14 amid thaw in India-China ties. Salman Khan shared the news on Instragram, dropping a brand new poster of the film with the tagline "May War Rest In Peace".

The film's teaser was unveiled by the makers on December 27, 2025, marking Salman Khan's 60th birthday.

In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the confrontation while enforcing a disengagement agreement at the border.

Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia will also feature in key roles in Maatrubhumi, which has music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar, also starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Renamed Maatrubhumi Amid India-China Thaw