Amid <i>Chunari Chunari</i> Song Row, Salman Khan Calls Out Varun Dhawan For Recreating His Songs

What could have been just another star-studded evening turned into a fun and memorable one when Salman Khan playfully called out Varun Dhawan over the recreation of his iconic song Chunari Chunari.

On Saturday, PVR INOX hosted the David Dhawan Film Festival to celebrate the filmmaker's contribution to Indian cinema. The special event was attended by David Dhawan, his son Varun Dhawan, and Salman Khan, among others.

Videos from the event showed Salman being escorted into the venue by David and Varun.

But the most talked-about moment came when Salman jokingly teased Varun in front of the crowd. Referring to the actor recreating one of his classic songs, Salman said, "Isne mera ek aur gaana utha liya."

The playful comment left Varun blushing and laughing as he quickly responded, "Bhai, please rehne do."

Salman's remark was about Chunari Chunari, the iconic song from the 1999 hit Biwi No. 1, originally featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Varun has stepped into Salman's musical territory. He has previously featured in recreated versions of popular Salman tracks like Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building.

Chunari Chunari Row

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani recently voiced his anger over the song being used in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, and directed by David Dhawan.

Speaking about the issue during a virtual press conference, Bhagnani revealed that he confronted David Dhawan directly. He said, "3 months later, I learned that Ramesh Taurani and David Dhawan had joined hands to make a film. I felt a little bad, but then I realized that I can't stop them. One year later, I saw 'Chunari Chunari' was a part of that film. I called David Dhawan and asked them, 'How can you do this?'"

He further added, "We sold the audio rights of Biwi No 1 to Tips at the time of release. Wog log badmaashi karke video chala rahe the. They were not even ready to meet us over this issue. We shared a letter in the court, due to which the court granted us status quo. How can David Dhawan use the same songs from our film in his son's movie, that too for a Ramesh Taurani production? There should be some ethics in the industry. Agreed that Ramesh Taurani paid you money, but you can't recreate the same song from my production. At least, he should have called and told me, 'Vashu ji, main same gaana mere bete ke liye kar raha hoon. I hope you don't have an objection. Please support.' I would have given the NOC and would not have minded also."

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