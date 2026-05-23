Ramesh Taurani Breaks Silence On <i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> Legal Battle: "Everything Is Fine, Not A Problem"

After a last-minute cancellation earlier this week, the trailer launch of Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai finally took place on Saturday amid an ongoing legal dispute involving producer Vashu Bhagnani, director David Dhawan and music label Tips Industries.

The trailer was originally scheduled to launch on Thursday, May 21, but was abruptly called off. At the time, the film's team attributed the cancellation to a "technical glitch." However, NDTV had earlier reported, citing sources, that the cancellation was linked to legal complications surrounding the film.

Speaking at the trailer launch on Saturday, Tips Industries owner Ramesh Taurani addressed the controversy and attempted to reassure everyone.

"Everything is fine, and going ahead everything will get sorted, it's not a problem. And it's a sub judice matter so we are handling it," Taurani said at the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai event.

The controversy stems from a lawsuit filed by producer Vashu Bhagnani, head of Pooja Entertainment, against Tips Industries and associated parties. The case, filed in Katihar, Bihar, centres around alleged unauthorised use of intellectual property connected to older films, including Biwi No.1, which Bhagnani had produced with David Dhawan.

Earlier this week, V.K. Dubey, counsel for Pooja Entertainment, had told NDTV that the cancellation of the trailer launch was linked to an existing court order and not a technical issue.

According to Dubey, a subsisting Status Quo Order dated May 6, 2026, remains in operation and directs parties to maintain the existing state of affairs. He argued that proceeding with the trailer launch could be viewed as contrary to the spirit and mandate of the order unless it had been stayed or modified by a higher court.

"Unless the order has been stayed or modified by a higher court, all parties are bound to strictly comply with it, failing which it may amount to contempt of court," Dubey had said.

The legal clash escalated further on Friday, a day before the trailer launch, when Vashu Bhagnani held a virtual press conference addressing the dispute.

During the interaction, Bhagnani also spoke about his strained equation with David Dhawan and disappointment over his son Varun Dhawan.

Referring to their 2020 collaboration Coolie No. 1, Bhagnani said Varun never checked on him after the film failed to make an impact.

Despite the legal cloud hanging over the project, the makers proceeded with Saturday's trailer launch, while maintaining that the matter is currently before the courts and being handled through legal channels.

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