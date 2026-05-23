<i>Kantara</i> Star Rukmini Vasanth Slams Her Viral AI-Generated Bikini Pics: 'Necessary Legal Action Is Being Taken'

Rukmini Vasanth has shared an official statement saying legal action is being taken after AI-generated pictures and videos of her in a blue bikini were widely circulated. The Kantara Chapter 1 actress set the record straight that the morphed 'images are entirely fake and fabricated'. She also stated that the necessary legal action is being taken.

What's Happening

The clip making the rounds appears to be visuals from a photoshoot in which a woman is seen stepping into a swimming pool. It went viral quickly and sparked intense speculation and privacy concerns.

Rukmini Vasanth wrote, "My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy."

She added, "We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. I request everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content."

Earlier Controversies

Last year, Rukmini Vasanth issued an alert about an impostor who was reaching out to people under false pretences. In her Instagram Stories, the actress posted an urgent alert to raise awareness about the impersonation attempt.

In a story titled "Important Alert & Awareness Message", she wrote, "It has come to my attention that an individual using the number 9445893273 is impersonating me and reaching out to various people under false pretences. I want to clarify that this number does not belong to me, and any messages or calls from it are completely fake. Please do not respond or engage with such messages."

The actress also made it clear that she and her team were initiating legal action against those responsible for this fraudulent act.

She explained, "This act of impersonation falls under cybercrime, and appropriate action is being taken against those involved in such fraudulent and misleading activities. For any clarification or verification, you may directly reach out to me or my team. Thank you all for your understanding and cooperation. Stay alert and stay safe online."

Background

Rukmini Vasanth has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. She debuted in Kannada cinema with Birbal (2019) as Jahnvi and appeared in the Hindi film Upstarts that year as an NGO girl.

She earned acclaim for Priya in the 2023 two-part romantic drama Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A & B, opposite Rakshit Shetty.

In 2023, she starred as Leela in Baanadariyalli. She has also starred in films such as Bagheera, Bhairathi Ranagal, Telugu debut Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, Ace, Madhaaraasi, and hit Kantara: Chapter 1 (prequel to 2022's Kantara). She will next be seen in Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

On the personal front, Rukmini is the daughter of Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, a real-life hero. He commanded the 9th Battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry and received the Ashoka Chakra posthumously.

On July 31, 2007, Colonel Venugopal and his team cornered militants in Uri sector's forested area. Wounded but leading from the front, he guided his men, blocked escape routes, and neutralised the threat before sacrificing his life.

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