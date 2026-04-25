Rukmini Vasanth At NDTV Yuva 2026: "I Did Anticipate <i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> To Be As Big As <i>Dhurandhar</i>"

At the NDTV Yuva Conclave session titled "Authenticity is the New Filter," actor Rukmini Vasanth has opened up about her approach to choosing films, working with big stars, and being part of culturally rooted projects like Kantara Chapter 1.

On Choosing Scripts

Speaking about how she selects scripts, the actor said the decision is never based on just one factor. Instead, it is a combination of the story and the journey her character undertakes.

"I think there are a lot of things. It's a cumulative decision that you have to come to. The first thing, obviously, is the plot, the story that we're about to tell. That's something that needs to be deeply engaging. But one thing that I do care about quite deeply also is the arc that my particular character will go through," she said.

She added that while she does not necessarily need to be at the centre of the narrative at all times, the character's growth matters to her. "It's not essential to me that it has to be at the forefront of everything. It's not necessary that the character needs to constantly be the one to push the action forward. But as long as there's some growth, as long as there's a beginning, a middle and an end, I find that gives me something to grow along with."

Why She Said Yes To Kantara Chapter 1

Talking about what drew her to the Kantara Chapter 1, she admitted that the film's world itself was a major attraction. She also acknowledged that the success of the first film played a role in shaping expectations.

"I think I did anticipate it to be as big as Dhurandhar. Kantara is a bit of an unfair example because the first film had been so widely accepted by audiences across the country and the world. People were so enamoured by this new culture they were learning about, this fascinating culture in the Karavalli region," she said.

For her, the chance to be part of that universe was reason enough. "The prospect of simply being involved in that world, that mythical, fantastic creation, and being able to contribute in whatever small capacity I could, was just too exciting. And as I got to know the story, the level it would go to - the world-building was phenomenal."

On Cultural Sensitivity And Representation

She also addressed the challenges that come with portraying culturally sensitive subjects, especially when they enter the mainstream.

"It is a double-edged sword. This is a beautiful and fascinating culture, but it is also a living, breathing belief. It is a faith that is very important to people," she explained.

According to her, filmmakers attempt to create awareness around this sensitivity. She said, "Films do try to set the tone. Kantara also had slates in the beginning, stating that this is a very sensitive and important belief, and asking audiences to approach it with the sensitivity and divinity it holds."

Working With Big Stars

Rukmini also spoke about her experience working with leading actors such as Rishab Shetty, Yash and Jr NTR, saying she has been fortunate to collaborate with people who create space for others.

"A lot of the people I've had the privilege of working with understand that everyone comes with their own contribution. They make room for you to take up space and perform," she said, adding that Rishab Shetty was particularly encouraging on set.

Handling The Pressure Of Stardom

On whether working with big stars can feel intimidating, she admitted that the initial moments can be overwhelming.

"I think it can be daunting in the beginning. The first time I met Yash sir, I walked into the room carrying the legacy of all the work he had done. Having grown up watching his films, I was very aware of that," she said.

However, what stood out to her was how such stars approach their work. "You realise they are not carrying that weight. They approach every film afresh, with a lightness of spirit that is infectious. The legacy they've built is not a burden. It's a path they've paved, and now they are completely focused on what they are creating in the present."

She added that working alongside established actors offers valuable learning. "That's the privilege of working with big stars. You get to observe how they approach their craft. It's a great learning experience."

Background

Rukmini Vasanth has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. She debuted in Kannada cinema with Birbal (2019) as Jahnvi and appeared in the Hindi film Upstarts that year as an NGO girl.

She earned acclaim for Priya in the 2023 two-part romantic drama Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A & B, opposite Rakshit Shetty.

In 2023, she starred as Leela in Baanadariyalli. She has also starred in films such as Bagheera, Bhairathi Ranagal, Telugu debut Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, Ace, Madhaaraasi, and hit Kantara: Chapter 1 (prequel to 2022's Kantara). She will next be seen in Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

On the personal front, Rukmini is the daughter of Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, a real-life hero. He commanded the 9th Battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry and received the Ashoka Chakra posthumously.

On July 31, 2007, Colonel Venugopal and his team cornered militants in Uri sector's forested area. Wounded but leading from the front, he guided his men, blocked escape routes, and neutralised the threat before sacrificing his life.