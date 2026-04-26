Is Virality Replacing Storytelling? Experts Weigh In At NDTV Yuva 2026

Social media often decides what gets seen and what doesn't. Virality, short attention spans, and changing reading habits are shaping how young people consume and create content in today's digital world.

At the NDTV Yuva 2026 session titled “Soft Power: The Storyteller”, moderated by Vedika Sud, speakers discussed how smartphones and online platforms are influencing reading habits and storytelling.

Ria Chopra, writer and bestselling author of Never Logged Out, said that while it may look like young people are reading less because of constant phone use, statistics show many returned to reading during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There is certain concentration and mental activity that takes place when you are reading," Chopra said. "Young people can find their way back to reading, of they want to," she added.

She further stated that the education system in India does not encourage reading for fun, as most focus remains on textbooks. She added that books and media often do not show real or relatable stories of young people and instead rely on stereotypes.

Ahsan Vazir, actor, director and digital creator, said people should focus on being real and authentic online rather than chasing trends. He said the internet is more of an opportunity than a pressure and people will eventually connect with honest content.

They also noted that even if book reading is declining, people are still reading a lot on digital platforms. However, what has changed is the medium, not the habit itself.

They also pointed out that young people today have shorter attention spans due to short video formats, where content has to grab attention within a few seconds. Still, they said people can go back to longer content if it is interesting enough.

"Attention span of young people is shortening over time, which is now 3 second and now may be its because the reel hook that says you have to be catchy in 3 second otherwise people would scroll. However, there is always a way to come back," Chopra said.

Ahsan added that going viral does not always mean content is good. He said there are times when people post, thinking even if only 10 people watch it, it is fine because the intention is personal. "It's been eight years since I've been making content and I do it myself first, not just for views or virality," he said.

When asked whether people are losing the patience to sit through complex stories or if Gen Z simply prefers fun content, Ria said that if a story is good and well-made, people will still watch it.

While Ahsan argued that Gen Z has become more selective and will not continue watching if a story does not catch their attention quickly. So, "virality has definitely become the new essence."