"Kota Students Are Successful In Life," Says Educator Nitin Vijay On Exam Pressure, Life At Kota

NDTV Yuva 2026: Nitin Vijay, founder of Motion Education in Kota and renowned physics educator, spoke at NDTV Yuva on April 25, 2026. His address focused on Kota's learning atmosphere for Science students, teaching excellence, and student success amid pressure.

After his first year in college, Nitin Vijay decided to become a teacher, guided by his mother's advice to choose a life path early. Vijay highlighted that students loved his engaging style.

NV Sir Shares His Teaching Technique To Become A Star Teacher

While sharing his teaching techniques, Vijay advised teachers to use familiar words matching the students' vocabulary instead of complex terms. "Fascinating and difficult words will not help while teaching students," he said. He also added that teachers should focus on their speed while speaking. To become a star teacher, one must understand students, their vocabulary, and their minds.

'Students As Participants, Not Audience'

Clearing his stand on online education, Vijay points out he is not against online classes, but the emphasis should be on how online classes are conducted. Teachers should make classes interactive, with students as participants, not as an audience.

Life At Kota

Discussing the learning environment at Kota and the pressure that students face, Vijay stated that Kota suits science exam aspirants like JEE or NEET but not those with other passions; it's ideal for dedicated preparation despite pressure. "Kota is a wonderful place for science exam preparation," he said. According to Vijay, preparation for competitive examinations in Kota, rigorous study hours, hard work, and perseverance, make students successful in life.

'Hard Work Is The Key To Success'

According to Vijay, half the students in Kota succeed due to rigorous learning, hard work, and hours invested, building lifelong skills. "The hard work students do to achieve their goal is the key to success", he added. Vijay added that pressure stems from fear of failure or not qualifying, but the goal matters less than the effort invested.

'Find Your Sweet Spot'

Vijay advised students to find their "sweet spot" career to excel, turning passion into profession for true success. "Find your sweet spot, the career in which you can excel", he said.

The educator encouraged students to make their passion their profession to succeed in life.