Gen Z Is Well-Informed, Clear About Career Goals: ICAI Council Member At NDTV Yuva 2026

Arpit Kabra, Central Council Member and Chairman of the Career Counselling Committee and Campus Placement Directorate at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, addressed concerns around the preparedness of Gen Z students for careers and the structural gaps in India's education system during a panel discussion at NDTV Yuva 2026.

Responding to a question on whether the current system is failing to equip students for practical, job-oriented roles, Mr Kabra said that today's youth are far more aware and decisive than often perceived. "Gen Z is well-informed and clear about what they want to do. With access to multiple resources at their fingertips, they are capable of making informed career choices," he said.

However, he flagged governance as a major concern, outlining what he described as the "three Ps", Power, Performance and People, as critical factors affecting the sector.

"In a country of 140 crore people, managing education has always been complex. The biggest issue is the lack of coordination among multiple governing bodies at the central, state and local levels," he said, citing institutions such as the National Council of Educational Research and Training, University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education.

"These organisations exist, but they do not effectively communicate or work in synergy, leading to a vacuum in performance," he added.

On the "People" aspect, Mr Kabra emphasised that India's young population is its greatest strength, but warned of a growing shortage of qualified educators. "We often overlook the fact that every professional, be it a judge, bureaucrat, engineer or doctor, is shaped by a teacher. Yet, we are facing a serious shortage of capable teachers," he said.

He stressed that the lack of incentives and recognition discourages talent from entering the teaching profession.

"Teachers must be given adequate incentives, protection and respect, similar to other key professions. They are the ones shaping the future of the country," he added.

Addressing the issue of "Power", he said that a large section of students, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, remains voiceless within the system. "Students often have no choice but to accept what is offered to them. There is no robust feedback mechanism or accountability framework to address their concerns," he noted.

Summing up, Mr Kabra said that weak governance, lack of coordination among institutions, inadequate incentives for educators, and limited student empowerment continue to hinder the effectiveness of India's education system.

"Unless these structural issues are addressed, meaningful reform will remain a challenge," he said.