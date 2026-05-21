Varun Dhawan's <i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> Trailer Launch Cancelled Amid Legal Row

The trailer launch of actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, scheduled for May 21, was cancelled at the last minute. The movie is directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

The film's team issued a statement attributing the cancellation to a "technical glitch." However, according to NDTV sources, the reason behind the abrupt cancellation may be linked to an ongoing legal dispute.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has already seen multiple changes to its release schedule. The film was initially slated for a June 5 theatrical release but was later shifted to June 12 after the announcement of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, starring Yash, for a June 4 release. In a surprise move, the makers later advanced the film's release to June 4.

The latest development comes amid a legal battle involving producer Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment and music label Tips Music Limited, along with other related parties.

Vashu Bhagnani, who had produced Biwi No 1 with director David Dhawan, recently filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the alleged unauthorised use of his films and songs.

NDTV has reached out to David Dhawan for a response.

Speaking to NDTV, VK Dubey, legal counsel for Pooja Entertainment, questioned the "technical glitch" explanation.

"Calling it a mere 'technical glitch' is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from the real issue. The truth is that a subsisting status quo order is already operating in the matter, and once such an order is in force, the parties cannot proceed with the release of the trailer or the film in violation of judicial directions. The sudden cancellation of the trailer launch clearly speaks for itself," he said.

Dubey further alleged that criminal proceedings against David Dhawan and Tips are also underway in the matter.

"What is even more significant is that serious criminal proceedings of FIR involving allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, copyright infringement, and conspiracy have already been initiated against David Dhawan and the Taurani brothers.

"The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Udakishunganj, Madhepura, has taken cognisance of the matter and issued investigation notices to director David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar Taurani, and Girish Taurani of Tips Industries Ltd. These are not casual allegations but are serious ones and proceedings presently under judicial investigation," Dubey told NDTV.

He also questioned the filing of caveats before courts in Mumbai.

"Further, if the parties are so confident that they have committed no illegality whatsoever, then one must ask why caveats were hurriedly filed before multiple courts in Mumbai," he said, adding that the cancellation appeared to be linked to the ongoing legal proceedings and existing court orders rather than technical issues.

The new film draws its title from the song Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which featured in David Dhawan's 1999 comedy Biwi No 1, starring Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sushmita Sen.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy.



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