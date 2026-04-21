David Dhawan Reacts To <i>Hai Jawani</i> Teaser Backlash Over 'AI Babies': "Wanted To Do Something Different"

Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan has reacted to the controversy around the teaser of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai which was trolled mercilessly on social media over the use of talking 'AI babies' in the movie headlined by his son Varun Dhawan.

The teaser, which was released online on April 14, features two AI toddlers speaking about how their mothers might be different, but their father Jass -- played by Varun Dhawan -- is the same. The mothers of these children are played by Mrunal Thakur as Baani and Pooja Hegde as Preet.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On his film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,' Film director David Dhawan says, "... AI has not been used in the film at all... It has only been used in the teaser..."



On working with his son and actor Varun Dhawan, he says, "While working, I don't… pic.twitter.com/Zn0IkewDeY — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

Reacting to the online backlash against the film's teaser, David Dhawan told ANI, "AI hai hee nahin picture mein... Kya karein kuch alag karein, to banake dekha humne. Theek laga. Kahani bhi ye nahin hai. (There is no AI in the film. We wanted to do something different. We thought it looked ok. The story is also different) It's just a teaser. You'll get to know when the songs will come. The picture has got nothing to do (with AI)"

A section of X users also accused the makers of rehashing the story of Anees Bazmee's Sandwich, the 2006 movie starring Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Mahima Chaudhry.

The new film draws its title from the song Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which featured in David Dhawan's 1999 comedy Biwi No 1, starring Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sushmita Sen.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films, is set to be released worldwide on May 22. The film also stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy.

Also Read | Influencer Accuses Varun Dhawan Of Faking Hai Jawani Teaser Reviews, Actor Responds