Influencer Accuses Varun Dhawan Of Faking <i>Hai Jawani</i> Teaser Reviews, Actor Responds

A social media controversy has erupted after an Instagram influencer accused actor Varun Dhawan of orchestrating fake reviews for his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The claim, made by influencer Simran Bhat, quickly gained traction online, prompting a sharp response from the actor and triggering a public back-and-forth between the two.

Influencer Alleges Staged Reviews

Simran posted a Reel recounting an incident at Rajiv Chowk Metro, where she and her friend were allegedly approached by two individuals asking for a review of Varun's film teaser. According to her, she initially declined as she had not watched it.

She explained, "Two people stopped us and said a Varun Dhawan film teaser had been released. Can you please review it? I told them I hadn't watched it yet. The person said, it's okay, we'll tell you what to say. I questioned how it could be a review if they tell us what to say? The girl tried to reason that it's because I hadn't watched it yet. But if you want a genuine review, take it from those who have watched it."

Simran further claimed that the individuals insisted she watch the teaser on the spot. "The girl insisted that I watch it then. I said it was getting late and I needed to be somewhere. Accha niklo niklo! Jao jao. I was like, bhai, Varun Dhawan ke itne bure din aagaye kya ki usko fake reviews lene pad rahe hai? What the hell?" she added.

Varun Dhawan Reacts

Varun responded directly in the comments section of her Reel, writing, "Hope you get the views you really want with this video."

Simran was quick to reply, saying, "@varundvn Sir with due respect I don't need to do these kinds of things for views. I already am satisfied with my numbers..." She also reshared his comment on her Instagram Stories and reiterated her stance.

She added, "Secondly if I needed attention I should have posted it on my feed but it was a trial reel. And this actually happened with us. Also you should definitely once check with your pr team kyuki isse aapki hi image p farak padd rha h."

The influencer also shared a screenshot of another comment she claimed the actor had deleted. The alleged comment read, "First of all ma'am u have convinced urself that someone who has come and asked u because I sent them to u all this for views." Questioning its removal, she wrote, "Woh sab toh thik h lekin aapne comment delete kyu kiya."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film will release in theatres on May 22.

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