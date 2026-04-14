AI-Generated Kids In Teaser Of New Varun Dhawan Film Leaves Internet Baffled

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead dropped its first look today. But the teaser has been met with utmost disdain online as it begins with a scene of AI-generated babies. The teaser features two AI toddlers speaking about how their mothers might be different, but Dad is the same. Soon the characters are introduced - Jass (Varun Dhawan), Baani (Mrunal Thakur) and Preet (Pooja Hegde).

A re-created version of Biwi No 1's song Ishq Sona Hai plays in the background.

But the Internet is not happy.

Internet Reactions

One Internet user bashed the first look, "I just want to know, do they not understand how AI slop is being hated, yet they have the audacity to start the trailer with it? And for a movie which by the announcement only seems troll material? I mean seriously, do the marketing team not use social media? #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai #VarunDhawan."

I just want to know, do they not understand how Al slop is being hated, yet they have the audacity to start the trailer with it?



And for a movie which by the announcement only seems a troll material? I mean seriously, do the marketing team not use social media?… https://t.co/FSBmWBWaYh — Illusionminati (@illuminatiGuyy) April 14, 2026

Someone else said, "Oh they are gonna get bashed hard for those AI babies."

oh they are gonna get bashed hard for those AI babies 😂 — nish (@nishhhhit) April 14, 2026

Another person commented, "AI usage in Bollywood is getting out of hand. Imagine you released a teaser of your film and it starts with AI-generated kids talking about his parents and this clip can generate anyone, just anyone. Bhai we deserve better yaar, hamare 200 kuch achche kaam ke liye lelo @Varun_dvn."

ai usage in bollywood is getting out of hands, imagine you released a teaser of your film and it starts with AI generated kids talking about his parents and this clip can generate anyone just anyone. bhai we deserve better yaar hamare 200 kuch achche kaam ke liye lelo @Varun_dvn — आदेश 🚩 (@ADfanatic_) April 14, 2026

Someone else said, "Bollywood taking the Audience for Granted... Remaking Films without even using the original Movie Name. #Govinda was brilliant back then in #Sandwich... let's see how #VarunDhawan performs this time. The #CoolieNo1 Remake, Directed by #DavidDhawan, was a BIG miss... too Cringe ... This is also Directed by David Dhawan."

Bollywood taking the Audience for Granted… Remaking Films without even using the original Movie Name 😅#Govinda was brilliant back then in #Sandwich… let's see how #VarunDhawan performs this time 👀



The #CoolieNo1 Remake, Directed by #DavidDhawan, was a BIG miss… too Cringe… https://t.co/bokRm3GJss pic.twitter.com/SESURESoGy — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) April 14, 2026

Other comments read, "It's one thing using long-ass titles for movies, but using AI for an entire scene" and "Did I just see AI kids?? Varun I'm sorry but what're you doing."

did i just saw AI kids?? Varun i'm sorry but what're you doing 😭 https://t.co/Hc7TXWA6W0 — 🜲 (@aliasmaahi) April 14, 2026

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani.