Salman Khan Hosts Private Screening Of <i>Maatrubhumi</i> For Subhash Ghai, Sooraj Barjatya And Other Close Friends

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The actor hosted an exclusive private screening of the rough cut of the movie for a select group of his friends and seniors from the film industry.

The intimate evening saw Subhash Ghai, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan, Kabir Khan, Rumi Jafry, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chitrangda Singh, among others, in attendance. The gathering offered a rare glimpse of camaraderie within the industry as the guests came together to witness an early cut of the much-anticipated patriotic drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Subhash Ghai shared a picture from the event on Instagram. The image featured Salman Khan dressed in an all-black outfit while Chitrangada Singh looked graceful in a white ensemble.

In the caption, the filmmaker wrote, "It was so beautiful to see my favourite directors together at Food Square today to watch a rough cut of Apoorva Lakhia's film Maatrubhumi with lead stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda based on a touching story of soldiers of India and China at Galwan border with their respective emotions for their nations and their families with a theme of mutual peace and respect. Thank u dear Salman, for inviting and we wish you grand success of Maatrubhumi. With blessings."

Salman Khan shares a warm equation with each of the celebrated filmmakers present at the event. With Sooraj Barjatya, the actor has delivered classics like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. His collaborations with Kabir Khan include hits such as Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight. Salman and David Dhawan have also teamed up on several popular films, including Judwaa, Biwi No.1 and Partner.

Coming back to Maatrubhumi, the film is inspired by the real-life 2020 India-China military clash in the Galwan Valley. Salman Khan portrays Colonel B. Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who led the Indian troops. The cast also features Chitrangda Singh as the female lead, alongside Ankur Bhatia and Zeyn Shaw. The makers are yet to officially announce a final release date.