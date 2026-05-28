After '<i>Maatrubhumi Ki Maa Ki Aa***</i>' Comment, Salman Khan Shares New Song From Film

Salman Khan took to social media to share a soulful song titled Main Hoon from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, alongside Chitrangda Singh. The music video is shot in black and white and focuses on themes of love, longing and the separation that accompanies it. The song leans more towards the emotional core of the story than the patriotic aspect.

The song was unveiled days after a video of Salman Khan lashing out at paparazzi went viral online.

Why Was Salman Khan angry?

Salman Khan became very upset with paparazzi after they followed him to a Mumbai hospital. His anger spilled onto social media, where he slammed the photographers in a series of posts for intruding on his privacy. Viral videos show Salman exiting the hospital gate as a group of shutterbugs shouted his name. A visibly annoyed Salman made hand gestures and questioned the photographers' behaviour.

Later, he used social media to make his stance clear.

About The 'Maatrubhumi Ki Maa Ki Aa***' Remark

In the first post, Salman wrote that he has always ensured the press can earn their bread and butter.

"If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain - the press I have stood for, interacted with, taken care of, and made sure also earn their bread and butter," Salman wrote on Instagram.

"But if they want to make money from my losses... keep quiet. Don't enjoy. Bhai bhai bhai, Maatrubhumi picture ki maa ki aankh, pic important hai ya life?" he continued in another post.

He made it clear that intrusion into private space cannot be condoned at any cost.

"Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai ke ek bhai ke dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere saath. Bas try kar lena.... Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mein hoga kya main aisa react karoonga?"

Salman didn't hold back in slamming the paparazzi for hounding him at the hospital.

About Maatrubhumi

The story is inspired by the events in the Galwan Valley. The film's release date has been postponed - it was earlier scheduled for 17 April and will now arrive in August.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film draws from the real-life confrontation that took place on June 15, 2020, when Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The incident, which involved hand-to-hand combat, resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and marked one of the most serious military confrontations between the two countries in decades.

In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the confrontation while enforcing a disengagement agreement at the border. Apart from Salman Khan, the film features Chitrangda Singh as the female lead. Actors Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia will also appear in key roles.

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