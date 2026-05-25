Salman Khan's Instagram Page Briefly Goes Missing, Returns After Fans Panic

Salman Khan's Instagram account appeared to have been deactivated for a brief period, though there has been no official confirmation or explanation from his team regarding the reason. However, it is now back.

Details

A search for his Instagram profile on mobile showed zero followers and zero following. On desktop, the page displayed the message, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

Salman Khan or his team has not shared the reason behind this so far. The account has now been restored.

Salman's account disappearance came days after the actor slammed the paparazzi in a series of angry Instagram posts for hounding him at a Mumbai hospital.



However, fans quickly took to social media and reacted to the disappearance. One wrote, "What happened to Salman Khan's Instagram account?" while another commented, "Waitttt, what's wrong with Salman Khan's Insta account?"

Salman is usually active on Instagram. He often shares updates about his films, personal thoughts, and photographs on the platform.

A few days ago, Salman shared a picture in which he is seen lying on a sofa in a dimly lit room. His chiselled muscles became a talking point. In the caption, he wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you figure out what you need to do."

The post went viral, and after that, Salman posted another update clarifying his earlier "lonely" post. In the new post, Salman said he sometimes gets bored in people's company and needed some "me time". While fans overread his "lonely" post, his mother, Salma Khan, asked him if everything was fine.

"Arre yaar, main apne baare mein nahi baat kar raha tha (I was not talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large, amazing family and friends? How can I be lonely when I have you guys, your wishes and duas? I would be the biggest na-shukra ever (I would be ungrateful). Kabhi kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hoon (Sometimes I get bored in people's company), isliye some me-time, bas... Iss baar koi photo nahi-breaking news bana diya (This time, no picture; don't make it breaking news). Mummy pooch rahi hai, 'Kya hua beta?' Chill maro yaar," Salman Khan wrote.



Also Read: Sneha Ullal Talks About Debuting With Salman Khan In Lucky At 17, Responds To Aishwarya Rai Comparisons