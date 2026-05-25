40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Plays 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan's Mother In New Film. 'David Dhawan's Peak Brain Rot,' Says Internet

David Dhawan's new film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has been in the headlines since the trailer released. A typical David Dhawan comedy, with its cringe and inappropriate jokes, portrays Mouni Roy as Varun Dhawan's "nakli" (fake) mother in the trailer.

What intrigued the Internet was the ages of the actors. Forty-year-old Mouni Roy playing 39-year-old Varun Dhawan's mother triggered hilarious and sharp responses online. At one point, Varun Dhawan's character asks his friend to arrange for a "Nirupa-Roy–like" mother. Following the request, Mouni Roy appears in an all‑glam look.

Here are some reactions to that viral scene:

"#VarunDhawan is 39 and #MouniRoy is 40 but in #HaiJawaniToIshqHonaHai Mouni plays Varun's fake mother! #DavidDhawan's peak brainrot," wrote a post.

For context, "brain rot" refers to a perceived mental decline, fogginess, and reduced attention span caused by endlessly consuming low-quality digital media content. Brain rot was named Oxford Word of the Year 2024.

"I can imagine #VarunDhawan saying this to Manish in the film and can also foresee #JimmySheirgill flirting with #MouniRoy like he did with #Tabu in #DDPD," read another comment.

"Mouni Roy is the biggest surprise package of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai movie. It's like in Bol Bachchan when Archana Puran Singh became a fake mother of Abhishek Bachchan," wrote another X user.

"#MouniRoy is 40.#VarunDhawan is 39. And they still want us to believe this 'young chaos' setup. This isn't comedy anymore... this is peak DAVID DHAWAN & VARUN DHAWAN brainrot content. Same outdated template, same forced madness, same old wine in a new bottle," wrote a visibly annoyed user.

"Can't believe #MouniRoy is cast as #VarunDhawan's mother being the same age #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai," wrote another.

Mouni Roy found some solace from her own fan clubs.

A post read, "MouniRoy just owned the whole trailer with her entry."

About the trailer

The trailer shows Varun Dhawan desperately wanting a child with his wife, played by Mrunal Thakur. He also engages in a relationship with Pooja Hegde's character. Both women become pregnant and a comedy of chaos ensues.

The film draws its title from the song Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which featured in David Dhawan's 1999 comedy Biwi No. 1, starring Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sushmita Sen.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey and Jimmy Sheirgill in other pivotal roles.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani, who produced Biwi No. 1 with director David Dhawan, filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the alleged unauthorised use of his films and songs. Amid legal battles, the film is slated for a June 4 release.