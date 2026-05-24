Akshay Kumar To Feature In India's Biggest Alien Action Film Titled <i>Samuk</i>

Akshay Kumar is teaming up with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for his next film, titled Samuk.

Described as India's biggest alien action spectacle, the film is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and is set to release in cinemas in 2027. According to a press release, the film blends survival horror and alien thriller elements on an international scale.

It will be directed by Kanishk Varma.

Kumar said he is excited to explore a new genre. "Yes, I've signed this film. I found the script and subject of Samuk fascinating. Alien thriller is a completely new genre for me, and also for our film industry. I am very excited about it," he said in a statement.

The makers aim to push Indian commercial cinema into an unexplored genre space by combining grounded action storytelling with practical effects and high-end visual world-building.

"We always try to challenge ourselves with different genres, and Samuk is something Indian cinema hasn't attempted before. Our aim is to create a world-class alien thriller for audiences," Shah added.

Varma said the project was inspired by his fascination with elite security forces and iconic sci-fi horror films.

"Samuk was born from my love for the SPG world and survival thrillers like Alien and Predator. Bringing those influences together with Akshay sir has been surreal. I always wanted the creature to feel physically real on set. That old-school tactile horror is what made films like Alien timeless," he said.

The film also brings together a major international technical team from Hollywood franchise filmmaking. Acclaimed creature FX designer Alec Gillis has joined the project to design and create the film's alien creature, while the action will be overseen by British stunt co-ordinator Luke Tumber.

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