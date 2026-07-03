Akshay Kumar Sells Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments For Rs 12.38 Crore

Akshay Kumar has sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Mulund West for Rs 12.38 crore.

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the actor bought the properties in October 2017 for around Rs 9 crore, making a significant gain over the years.

The apartments are located in Oberoi Enigma, a high-end residential development by Oberoi Realty on LBS Road.

Each unit measures 1,886 sq ft (carpet area) and comes with three dedicated parking spaces, making a total of six parking slots across both transactions.

Property records show that both apartments were acquired by Sunny Home Care Private Limited. Each residence was sold for Rs 6.19 crore, resulting in a total transaction value of Rs 12.38 crore.

The buyer paid stamp duty of Rs 37.14 lakh for each apartment, amounting to Rs 74.28 lakh in total. The sale deeds were officially registered on June 30, 2026.

Registration documents reveal that Akshay Kumar purchased both apartments in October 2017 for approximately Rs 4.49 crore each. Based on the latest sale price, each property appreciated by nearly Rs 1.70 crore, translating to an estimated 38% increase in value over nearly nine years.

On June 2, Akshay Kumar sold two apartments in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali East, for a combined Rs 7.1 crore.

The larger apartment, spanning 1,101 sq ft, was sold for Rs 5.75 crore and included two parking spaces.

The second unit, measuring 252 sq ft, changed hands for Rs 1.35 crore and included one dedicated parking space. The transactions attracted stamp duty of Rs 28.75 lakh and Rs 6.75 lakh, respectively. Both properties were purchased by Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal through transactions registered on June 2, 2026.

In terms of work, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle. Despite mixed reviews, the film crossed Rs 130 crore globally within seven days.