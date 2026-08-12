"<i>Iski Lagaam Kheench Ke Rakhna</i>": When Rajesh Khanna Gave Twinkle Khanna Advice On Akshay Kumar

An old video of the late Rajesh Khanna has resurfaced in which he is heard saying that his son-in-law, actor Akshay Kumar, does a lot of 'hera-pheri' at this age. He also spoke about the advice he gave to his daughter, actress and author Twinkle Khanna.

In the video, now making the rounds, Rajesh Khanna said, "Iss umar mein toh hamara jo jamai raja hai, woh bahut gaata hai. Kabhi woh Bhool Bhulaiyaa karta hai, kabhi Hera Pheri karta hai, Hera Pheri 2 karta jaata hai. Bahut hera-pheri karta hai. Hera-pheri wala hi aadmi hai woh. (At this age, my son-in-law sings a lot. Sometimes he does Bhool Bhulaiyaa, at other times Hera Pheri, then Hera Pheri 2. He does a lot of hera-pheri. He is truly a hera-pheri man.)"

He added, "Maine apni beti ko bhi bola hai. Maine kaha hai, 'Dekho Tina baba...' - main Tina bolta hoon kyunki Twinkle uska naam hai - 'Tina baba, zara iski lagaam kheench kar rakhna, lekin itni bhi mat kheenchna ki toot jaayein. (I have also told my daughter. I said, 'Listen, Tina baba...' - I call her Tina because Twinkle is her name - 'Tina baba, keep a rein on him, but don't pull it so tight that it breaks.)"

Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna's 25th Anniversary

Earlier this year on their 25th anniversary, Akshay Kumar had shared the one warning that she gave him about Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay revealed that back in 2001, when he and Twinkle were getting married, Dimple told Akshay to be ready to laugh at the weirdest situations, as it is something Twinkle does not shy away from doing.

Claiming that Twinkle is someone who prefers to dance through life, Akshay shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said “Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she'll do exactly that. 25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai…her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead (sic)."

"From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love," Akshay Kumar concluded.

Proving his point, Akshay also published a video of Twinkle running in slow motion with goofy expressions on her face.

He also added the track, Ramba Ho-Ho-Ho Samba Ho-Ho-Ho by Usha Uthup in the backdrop.

Akshay and Twinkle were reportedly introduced to each other at a common friend's party. Later, during the shooting of their film, International Khiladi, the two fell for one another.

After being in a relationship for some time, Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family.

The couple is now parents to two kids - son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

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