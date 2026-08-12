<i>Kadiri</i> Is Chiranjeevi's Next Film, Megastar Accidentally Reveals Title And Teaser Date

Chiranjeevi has given fans an early look at what is coming next. The superstar appeared to let the title of his upcoming 158th film slip during the success meet of Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju.

Chiranjeevi also revealed when fans can expect the first glimpse of the film, which is titled Kadiri. The teaser of the project will be released on August 22, which is Chiranjeevi's 71st birthday.

Chiranjeevi lets Kadiri title slip on stage

The surprise happened while Chiranjeevi was speaking about film leaks at the event. Music composer Thaman appeared to be trying to stop him from saying too much, but the actor went ahead and asked, "Has the teaser music been completed? Have you kept the title Kadiri at the end?"

The comment quickly caught the attention of everyone at the event. It also gave fans confirmation about the title of the film, which had been kept under wraps until now.

Soon after revealing the title, the actor also shared the teaser release date. Kadiri will make its first big appearance on August 22, giving fans a birthday treat from the Megastar himself.

What we know about Chiranjeevi's 158th film

Kadiri marks Chiranjeevi's 158th film and reunites him with director KS Ravindra, also known as Bobby Kolli. The two previously worked together on Waltair Veerayya, which was a successful outing at the box office.

Priyamani has been reportedly paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the film. Rachita Ram, Nivetha Pethuraj and Anaswara Rajan are also part of the cast. Thaman is handling the music for the project.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Released in January, the film also featured Venkatesh, Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa. The plot revolves around Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who seeks to protect his estranged wife and children, seeing it as a chance to reunite with them.