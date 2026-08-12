<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What He Tells Shah Rukh Khan About <i>Swades</i>

Amitabh Bachchan has returned as Kaun Banega Crorepati host, but this time, his words about Shah Rukh Khan became the talking point. During an interaction with contestant Bablu Kumar Pandit, a question about SRK's memorable film roles appeared on the screen.

The question was to identify the actor who had played a NASA scientist, an Indian Air Force pilot and a hockey coach. Bablu quickly picked SRK as the correct answer. The question also gave Big B a chance to speak about his fellow Bollywood star.

He praised Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Swades and said he considers his work in the film outstanding. Amitabh Bachchan also revealed that whenever he meets Khan, he often tells him how much he liked his performance.

During the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Swades, unki joh picture thi, mera aisa manna hai ki jo abhinay unhone Swades mein kia na, woh ekdm uttam tha. Kai baar milte hai jab main unse yahi bolta hun (I believe his performance in Swades was absolutely outstanding. Whenever I meet him, I often tell him the same thing).”

Big B went on to explain that in Swades, Shah Rukh Khan played a NASA scientist, while Chak De India saw him as a hockey coach. He also played an IAF pilot in Veer Zaara.

Released in 2004, Swades was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist who returns to India. During his visit, he reconnects with his roots and starts seeing his country and its people differently.

The film also features Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Rajesh Upadhyay, Makarand Deshpande and Dayashankar Pandey in key roles.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film is scheduled to release in December.