Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Number Leak’ Error Sparks Meme Fest, Fans Say 'It Ruined My Day’

If you are an avid social media user and an Amitabh Bachchan fan, you may be well aware of the actor's unique habit of numbering his posts on X (formerly Twitter). However, the veteran actor recently made a “huge error” while following his usual numbering system, leaving fans amused.

Amitabh Bachchan had numbered his post T 5817 correctly, but accidentally began the next sequence with T 5718 instead of T 5818. He continued with the incorrect sequence before eventually realising the mistake after an eagle-eyed fan, whom he addressed as “EF Sunil”, pointed it out.

Acknowledging the error, Amitabh corrected the numbering and apologised to his followers. He wrote, “T 5820 - A huge error by me in the numbering ... apologies...after 5817 ... it should read 5818, 5819, 5820.”

He also thanked the fan who pointed out the mistake, writing, “Thank you, Ef Sunil, for correcting me.”

Social Media Reactions

The actor's correction quickly caught the attention of fans, who responded with a series of witty comments, memes and GIFs. Several users jokingly compared the numbering error to a “number leak”, drawing a reference to recent student protests over alleged examination paper leaks.

A user wrote, “Glad you admitted the mistake, otherwise I was planning to go to Jantar Mantar to protest against this number leak.”

Another joked, “Thank you, Sir, for admitting and correcting that mistake. Otherwise, there would have been a big protest across the country.”

Fans also brought Bachchan's films into the conversation, with one quipping, “First such mistake since Do Aur Do Paanch,” referring to his 1980 film.

“Ruined my day. Pls be careful, as these impact all of us. Thank you,” added a user.

Some fans also dug up Amitabh's previous numbering errors, while others focused on the fan he credited for catching the mistake.

“Humanity will always remember the contribution of ‘Ef Sunil' for his contribution to a better cause,” an individual commented.

Another quipped, “Ef Sunil deserves all these medals from Amit ji's fans.”

Who Is ‘EF Sunil?'

Amitabh frequently addresses his fans as “EF”, which stands for “Extended Family.” The actor did not provide any surname or identifying information about “EF Sunil”, so his identity could not be independently established from the post. The reference appears to be to an Extended Family member named Sunil who noticed and alerted Bachchan about the numbering error.

However, there has also been speculation online that Amitabh may have been referring to Surat-based industrialist and longtime fan Sunil Shah, who has previously been associated with fan activities and celebrations related to the actor. However, this has not been confirmed by Bachchan.