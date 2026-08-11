Karan Johar Recalls 'Immense Hate' For <i>Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna</i>, Some Said, 'Shame On You'

Karan Johar recently took to Instagram on the 20th anniversary of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, sharing an incident from one of the paid previews when he had visited the theatre to watch the film with the audience. He recounted a story about why his heart had "sank".

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Recalling the moment, Karan Johar wrote, "On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna... penning down some unique encounters and realisations I had, thanks to this film!"

He continued, "I was sitting behind a very traditionally dressed middle~CHECK~aged couple (and for some reason they seemed angry, and the anger was taken out on the poor popcorn they were chomping on!)... When Sir Kurta realised it wasn't a dream sequence, he looked at his wife angrily and insinuated an immediate exit! They left the cinema and my heart sank!"

Speaking of another woman who had come to watch the film with her daughter, Karan Johar shared her reaction, "I took my daughter to see a happy film with songs and dances and family values because it's YOUR film. The day she got her DIVORCE and this is what I saw!! Shame on you. I was worried she might hit me, so I scurried away from her and encountered some more angry faces."

On Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Not Endorsing "Infidelity"

Karan Johar stood firm in his belief that the film did not promote infidelity, emphasising that he knew it had its "heart in the right place."

He added, "The film released to hugely polarising reviews and audience feedback... From being called brave, my best work, to anti-'sanskaari' values and immense hate - I heard it all..."

He mentioned, "The film did not endorse infidelity (that was never ever my intention), but it did show that stepping out of the boundary of marriage to seek love or desire can destroy your very foundation and family."

About Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna came out in August 2006, bringing the story of Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji), who are unhappy in their respective marriages but find true love in each other. What follows is a turmoil of guilt, jealousy, and heartbreak that clouds their affair. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher in key roles.

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