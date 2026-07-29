On Guru Purnima, Karan Johar Thanks The Two Men Who Changed His Life Forever

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, looking back on two conversations that he says changed the course of his life and career. Alongside throwback photos featuring Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan, Karan shed light on how both men encouraged him to pursue filmmaking at a time when he was unsure about his future.

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Karan Johar marked Guru Purnima with an emotional tribute to two people he credits for shaping his journey in the film industry, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing two throwback photographs on Instagram, Karan recalled how Aditya Chopra first convinced him to join the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and pursue a career in direction, while Shah Rukh Khan later promised to star in his debut film.

Reflecting on the first turning point, Karan wrote, "Two conversations were life-changing for me... One was at 1 am in the morning when Adi asked me to assist him on DDLJ (I was about to leave for my further studies)... He told me I had to be a director... I was melodramatic and filmy, and the only thing I needed was an interval because I was always on a treadmill (not the ones gyms are famous for)... He said if I didn't pursue this path I would be making a huge mistake ..."

Karan added, "I couldn't sleep that night, and then in my true filmy self... I went dramatically to my father the next morning and asked him for a year of my life... a year on a film set... He looked at my moist eyes (looked like tears but were actually just lack of sleep and a developing stye) and said, 'Beta... will you know what to do on a set?' ... I said an emphatic NO.... He asked... "Will you promise to work very hard and follow every instruction?" ... He said, "...That will make you a producer... To be a director you need only and only passion"... Passionate I was but wasn't sure anyone would believe me at that point... only Adi did... only him..."

Karan then opened up about another memorable conversation, this time with Shah Rukh Khan during a trip to Switzerland. He revealed that the actor expressed confidence in him long before he made his directorial debut.

He continued, "My next conversation was with Bhai @iamsrk on a hilltop in Switzerland ... I was looking at the mountains (pretending to be homesick and seeking sympathy); he came to me and said, 'Tu director banega and teri pehli film main karoonga' ... I thought to myself ... he's probably low on oxygen and may not completely know what he's saying ... But he was serious and followed up with my father as we got back to India ... my father (who was mildly hard of hearing) wasn't sure either ... But SRK was serious... he believed in me for a reason I can't quite comprehend even today ... (just like Adi did). "

Thanking both Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for believing in him, Karan concluded his note by acknowledging their role in helping him become a storyteller.

"I love you Adi and Bhai... I am here with my strengths and flaws... my ups and downs ... my wins and my losses ... only and only because of the both of you .... You both are the only reason I can tell stories today. #happygurupurnima ... and a big shout out to every guru who has paid it forward and created careers for others... selflessly..."

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The film went on to become a massive success, marking the beginning of one of Bollywood's most enduring actor-director collaborations.



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