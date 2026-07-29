Robert Downey Jr Reacts To Ryan Gosling Joining The MCU As <i>Ghost Rider</i>

Marvel fans have a new reason to be excited. Ryan Gosling is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Ghost Rider. The studio announced at San Diego Comic Con, ending months of talk about who will appear as the famous character next, replacing Nicolas Cage.

Along with fans, Marvel stars are also excited about Gosling joining the MCU. Robert Downey Jr reacted to the casting and came up with a fun idea for a possible crossover.

Following Ryan Gosling's announcement as Ghost Rider, Entertainment Weekly spoke to the cast of Avengers: Doomsday about the La La Land star joining the star-studded superhero franchise.

While Chris Evans stated that the news was exciting, Robert Downey Jr added, “I want him and Spider Noir with Nick to come back in and be a motorcycle with a sidecar."

Nicolas Cage played Ben Reilly in the Prime Video series Spider Noir. He had already voiced the same character in Spider-Verse films. Before this, Cage also played Johnny Blaze in 2007's Ghost Rider, also featuring Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling's partner, as Roxanne Simpson, Johnny's girlfriend.

The cast was also asked about the connection between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The question is whether the two movies will be connected, like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, where the second film continued the story from the first.

Without getting into the details, Robert Downey Jr explained, “They always want to tie one to the next, and you're so right. Like, Infinity War was a chase film, and Endgame was a heist. Trust that we're not doing any. We're not into repeater status. But I think you might be on to something.”

The upcoming Ghost Rider film, starring Ryan Gosling, will be directed by Shawn Levy. Interestingly, the two are also working on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, which is scheduled to release in May 2027. The new Ghost Rider movie is expected to arrive in 2028.