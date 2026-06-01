Tom Holland Hints At Passing The Spider Man Torch One Day

Tom Holland may still be wearing the Spider Man suit, but he is already thinking about the future of the friendly neighbourhood superhero. The actor, who has played Peter Parker in several Marvel films, shared he would love to help introduce the next generation of Spider Man characters before stepping away from the role.

Holland mentioned possibilities such as Miles Morales, Spider Gwen or Spider Woman taking the story forward in future movies. While he does not know exactly what that future will look like, he said he'll enjoy helping the next actor the same way other Marvel stars, like Robert Downey Jr, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, supported him when he first joined the superhero universe. He hopes to do something similar for whoever comes next.

In a conversation with Empire, Holland said, “For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don't know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.”

Holland, who will next be seen in Spider Man: Brand New Day, also spoke about how his life and career have changed since he first took the role.

The actor revealed that, for the first time since becoming Spider Man, he was directly involved in discussions about the movie's story. He regularly met with the writers and producers to share ideas, talk about storylines and discuss what they wanted to achieve with the film.

During those meetings, Holland suggested a concept that focused on Peter Parker dealing with major personal changes and struggling to handle them. Although his original idea was not accepted, the creative team liked part of the concept and used it as inspiration while developing the story that made its way into the upcoming movie.

Spider Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31. The film picks up after the events of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell that made the world forget Peter Parker's identity. Tom Holland will return as Spider Man, alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, while Sadie Sink is also joining the cast in an undisclosed role.