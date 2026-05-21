Survivor 50: Jeff Probst Accidentally Goes Full Tom Holland Mode During Finale

Jeff Probst just pulled a Tom Holland during the live finale of Survivor 50. Like the Spider-Man actor, the longtime franchise host of the show accidentally gave out a major spoiler on Wednesday, May 20, even before that particular segment aired during the final episode.

Probst began introducing a pre-recorded fire-making challenge involving contestant Rizo Velovic. But before the segment aired, he mistakenly revealed that Velovic had lost the challenge and became the final member of the jury. “Camp life is also about fire-making,” he said as the contestant stood beside him at the studio in Los Angeles.

He added, “I don't know if there's something in there to think about, anyway, Rizo, you've become the final member of our jury. Take a spot over here.” Without realising that he accidentally revealed that Velovic was not in the final three, he continued, “This is it. These are our people. Their games fell a little short, but this is the group that is going to…” The host, who was visibly confused with all the commotion, asked, “What just happened?”

Other contestants on stage quickly pointed out to Probst that the fire-making challenge had not yet been shown to the show's audience. “The fire hasn't happened yet,” contestants told him. The show then cuts to a commercial break.

Once they returned, Probst addressed his mistake and said, “So, I love doing live television. In case you're confused, this is what happened. We were going to show you fire-making, and then have the loser of fire-making, Rizo, come out and talk about if he had practised fire-making, maybe he would've won.”

He continued, “Instead, we did a Survivor twist, it's the last twist of the season. We call it, ‘A peek into the future.' So now, we're going to watch Rizo lose in a fire to Jonathan.”

The pre-recorded segment, which was filmed months ago in Fiji, was then shown. It revealed that Jonathan Young defeated Velovic to secure his spot in the Final Three.

Aubry Bracco emerged as the winner of Survivor 50, defeating Young and Joe Hunter, and took home the $2 million cash prize.