Tom Holland's Brand-New <i>Spider-Man</i> Trailer Shatters Records, First In MCU To Cross 1 Billion Views

Trailer of Tom Holland's much-anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day was dropped on March 17 and it quickly gained the title of first movie trailer in MCU to cross one billion views. It took just 4 days for the film's trailer to achieve this historic feat. According to WaveMetrix, this number was recorded by Tuesday.

This comes after the trailer broke previously held 24-hour records by Tom Holland's previous Spider-Man film No Way Home, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine. The latter had recorded 365 million views in February 2024, after its Super Bowl debut. Thus beating Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer's record, amassing 355.5 million views in a day.

Now Spider-Man: Brand New Day has beaten all those records by getting 718.6 million views in 24 hours.

The Trailer

A continuation from the last film, the trailer establishes how Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes the story forwards based on the spell cast. Peter Parker now resides in a world where no one remembers him.

The spell cast continues to reshape his survival as he tries to tread past obstacles without connections.

He combats the struggles coming his way as Spider-Man, and all this without the emotional support he once thrived on.

Goes without saying that the simmering chemistry between Peter Parker and MJ (Zendaya) persists. In new developments, MJ has moved on with her life as she does not remember Peter, while he maintains a distance from her in order to protect her. There is an underlying thread of care and emotional core that strengthens the dynamic that the two share. This is more focused on outcomes rather than action.

Overall, the trailer sets the tone for a restructuring of Spider-Man's characteristics, as he strives over difficulties, all alone.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in theatres on July 31, 2026.