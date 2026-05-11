<i>Chand Mera Dil</i> Trailer: Ananya Panday And Lakshya Navigate A Toxic Love Story

The trailer of Chand Mera Dil was unveiled recently. It offers a glimpse into an intense love story starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

What's Happening

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film appears to move beyond the usual romantic drama format and instead focuses on the complicated realities of modern relationships, including possessiveness, manipulation and emotional conflict.

The trailer opens with a tense exchange between Aarav, played by Lakshya, and Chandni, portrayed by Ananya. "I apologised for my mistake, and I will keep apologising," Aarav says, to which Chandni replies, "But how long will you keep committing such mistakes?"

Through different phases of their relationship, the trailer showcases moments of romance, arguments and emotional breakdowns.

In one sequence, Chandni asks Aarav, "How do I look?" while dressed in traditional attire, and he responds, "...like you're mine."

As the trailer progresses, however, the same possessiveness begins taking a darker shape in their relationship.

The film also explores themes of self-respect and emotional boundaries in love. At one point, Chandni says, "Our love story has become legendary," while Aarav adds, "Legendary love stories always have a tragic ending."

The trailer highlights how their bond transforms from deep attachment to growing emotional distance, while also touching upon male dominance, toxic behaviour and emotional manipulation within relationships.

Background

The film is written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story by Soni. It features music by Sachin-Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran.

Chand Mera Dil marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 22.

Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan, while Lakshya recently appeared in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan.