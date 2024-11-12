Advertisement

Filmmaker Karan Johar Offers Insightful Advice On Social Media: "Surround Yourself With The Best"

Lately, the director has been revealing a more philosophical side, often posting cryptic messages on social media

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Filmmaker Karan Johar Offers Insightful Advice On Social Media: "Surround Yourself With The Best"
This image was shared on Instagram
Mumbai:

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared some words of wisdom on social media. On Tuesday, KJo took to his Instagram Stories and posted an inspiring quote about surrounding oneself with the best people. The note read, “Surround yourself with the best people you can find, but also know how to be happy alone.” 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Yesterday, Karan shared a philosophical post about "avoiding conversations." He wrote, “The conversation you are avoiding is the one you need the most.” Lately, the director has been revealing a more philosophical side, often posting cryptic messages on social media.

A few weeks ago, Karan shared another mysterious message on his Instagram story following the announcement that Adar Poonawalla had acquired a 50 percent stake in his renowned company, Dharma Productions. The deal, which included Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, saw Poonawalla's Serene Productions purchasing half of the company for Rs 1,000 crore. Previously, the filmmaker appeared to address Divya Khossla Kumar's criticism of Alia Bhatt with a cryptic post. Divya had publicly accused Bhatt of inflating the success of her film Jigra.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently announced his new project, Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is expected to hit theatres next year.

Sharing the first poster of the film, Karan wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.” In the first poster, Ananya and Lakshya are seen hiding behind a blanket, while in the second, they are sitting together on a bed.

Chand Mera Dil is the fourth film announced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Lakshya, following Dostana 2, Bedhadak, and Kill.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Karan Johar, Chand Mera Dil
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com