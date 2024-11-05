<i>Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Lives</i>: Karan Johar Stepped In To Mediate When Tensions Flared Between Shalini Passi And Riddhima Kapoor

It would not be wrong to say that Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Lives is all about entertainment and drama. During one of the moments on the show, Riddhima Kapoor accidentally spilled wine on Shalini Passi. Everyone was surprised when Riddhima did not address the issue or apologise to Shalini for it. Recently, the matter was raised again when Karan Johar, the series' producer, hosted a virtual chat with all the seven leading ladies. KJo shared that Riddhima apologised to Shalini for spilling wine on her, but that scene had to be edited out because of visibility issues, as it was shot at night.

A small part of the video chat was even uploaded by the makers on Instagram. In the video, Riddhima Kapoor is saying something when Shalini Passi starts making cancel signs with her hand. After watching that, Karan Johar points out, “Shalini is cancelling you for some reason.” To this, Shalini replies, “Why should anybody say anything to me?” When Riddhima asks what the resentment is for, Shalini responds, “The thing is you don't gang up against your team member. I felt you guys had ganged up. I was relying on you for a lot of things.”

Riddhima Kapoor said, “But Shalini, you say you don't want us to tell you. You don't want any advice. You are okay. You shut us out.” Before Riddhima could finish her sentence, Shalini interjected, “Your apologies came the next night.” Soon after, Karan Johar intervened and tried to resolve the issue.

The note attached to the video read, “Drama, apologies, and a side of a fabulous reunion. Watch the full video of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Reunion on Netflix India YouTube Channel.”

The third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Lives premiered on Netflix on October 18. In addition to Shalini Passi and Riddhima Kapoor, the reality series featured Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Gauri Khan and Kalyani Saha Chawla.